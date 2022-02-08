Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits New Orleans; applauds local jobs program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited New Orleans to talk about jobs and to show support for a jobs program related to the pandemic and disaster response.

Walsh was joined by Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Troy Carter, and others during a roundtable event at Delgado Community College. The program that was the focus of the discussion is called Resilience Force, which is also referred to by some as Resilience Workforce.

“Today was an important step to respect resilient workers in our country. No one knows better than the press, community here in this city of what this city has been through and what this state has been through over the last decades with storms,” said Walsh.

Through the pilot program, the city put workers sidelined due to the COVID-19 back to work.

“We leveraged $600,000 in philanthropic investment along with a million of Workforce investment dollars creating the first Resilience Force,” said Cantrell. “The Force started with neighborhood leaders to pilot it out because we knew firsthand that in order to respond to those needs on the ground it’s those community leaders that understand that bottom-up and also have the trust built in to assist residents throughout this city, so they’ve provided not only educational opportunities, food deliveries, hygiene kits, testing sites, vaccinations, you name it. We’ve grown it to over 100.”

The state has played a role in the program as well.

“We’ve taken workers who’ve been dislocated because of the pandemic, primarily hospitality workers and through the efforts here in New Orleans with the pilot program to actually get them lined up with jobs where they actually help the community where they’re delivering nutrition to homebound people, they’re making sure that individuals get connected with testing and vaccinations.”

Walsh is supportive of expanding the program.

“Whatever we can do at the Department of Labor we’re going to support those conversations as well as really respecting workers’ rights. I think that’s what it comes down to,” he said.

He also praised essential personnel.

“Our essential workers as we learned throughout the pandemic or we recognized it throughout the pandemic go beyond grocery store workers even though they’re important, food service workers which are important to get us through the last couple of years. These workers who are here behind me now today have gotten this city, this state, this country through a lot of tough times with hurricanes and natural disasters,” said Walsh.

Congressman Carter said, ”I am grateful that Labor Secretary Walsh and Deputy Labor Secretary Su were able to come to New Orleans today to discuss these issues and more in the community directly. We were able to highlight a model example of increasing inclusion into the resilience economy through Resilient Force’s efforts to employ historically marginalized or under-employed communities with good-paying jobs.”

But despite healthy January jobs report the restaurant industry continues to struggle to staff up. Nationwide the foodservice sector added 108,000 thousand jobs last month, but clearly in Louisiana more are needed.

Deborah Schumacher owns Slim Goodies Diner on Magazine Street. She said she did whatever was necessary to remain open during the start of the pandemic but acknowledges the staffing problems.

“I think people have gotten used to not having to work as long and as hard for little to no benefit and the uncertainty in the hospitality industry of businesses staying in operation and knowing whether or not we’re going to be shut down again or if there’s going to be something else that happens I think it puts people in a position where your service industry people are looking for different jobs,” said Schumacher.

She increased pay for her workers. “I’ve definitely raised wages for staff, it’s been more difficult to find good consistent people, people are more willing to just walk out for no reason, if they don’t like what’s happening they’re just like, okay I’m done and they walk out because they know they can go to the next place and find something,” said Schumacher.

FOX 8 asked Walsh what the Biden administration is doing to further help the restaurant industry. “We’re working with industry. We saw that we saw in somewhat surprisingly in the months of, the last three months we saw growth in the hospitality industry, we saw an increase of 13% to 17% of pay, in those industries, quite honestly a lot of folks working in those industries are concerned about their health, they’re concerned about the virus.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.