Las Vegas police ID’d Saints’ Alvin Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police learned Saturday that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a pre-dawn beating of a man at a Las Vegas nightclub, but did not arrest Kamara until after Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman acknowledged Monday.

The alleged victim in the attack was treated for facial injuries at a Las Vegas hospital, where he told patrol officers that the incident occurred about 10 hours earlier, according to a police department statement.

“There was a delay in reporting due to the victim receiving treatment,” the statement said.

The name of the victim, his hometown and a motive for the alleged attack won’t be made public immediately, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Kamara, one of the top running backs in the NFL, is charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

More: Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

Detectives went to the Cromwell hotel-casino, home to the rooftop Drai’s After Hours club on the Las Vegas Strip, to identify Kamara, but did not immediately contact him, Hadfield said.

“It was known that (Kamara) would be participating in the Pro Bowl,” the department statement said.

Kamara was interviewed and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after Sunday’s game, which started at noon local time, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Court and jail records showed Monday he posted bond and was released with a March 8 court date.

Records did not immediately identify Kamara’s attorney. A conviction on the felony charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

The Saints and Kamara’s agent didn’t respond to messages about the charge.

Kamara had four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, which the AFC won, 41-35. This season for the Saints, he had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on the way to being picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

