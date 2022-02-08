NFLSU billboards to go up around Los Angeles

BBB Accredited Business
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU take over is invading Los Angeles.

According to a tweet from LSU football billboards showcasing former LSU players playing in the Super Bowl will be going up around Los Angeles.

The billboard simply says, “This is NFLSU.”

Six former LSU players will be at Super Bowl LVI:

Joe Burrow

Ja’marr Chase

Tyler Shelvin

Thaddeus Moss

Odell Beckham Jr.

Andrew Whitworth

Super Bowl LVI will feature the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

