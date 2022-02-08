NFLSU billboards to go up around Los Angeles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU take over is invading Los Angeles.
According to a tweet from LSU football billboards showcasing former LSU players playing in the Super Bowl will be going up around Los Angeles.
The billboard simply says, “This is NFLSU.”
Six former LSU players will be at Super Bowl LVI:
Joe Burrow
Ja’marr Chase
Tyler Shelvin
Thaddeus Moss
Odell Beckham Jr.
Andrew Whitworth
Super Bowl LVI will feature the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
