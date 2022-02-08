BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans agree on big package deal for CJ McCollum, reports say

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a trade with the Portland Trailblazers, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans agreed to send Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks to the Portland Trailblazers. The Pelicans will receive CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, and Tony Snell.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)

The Blazers will acquire the 2022 first-round pick with protections. The pick comes to the Blazers if it lands between pick numbers 5-14. If it doesn’t convey in 2022, the first-rounder kicks to the next year.

“There’s optimism a deal will be completed -- perhaps as soon as today -- but there’s still work to be done to reach an agreement,” Woj tweeted.

Pelicans have prioritized a high-level veteran guard for months now. The team pursued Kyle Lowry in summer free agency, among others.

SPORTS NEWS

Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

After Further Review: Five takes on Saints hiring Dennis Allen as new head coach

The franchise now aims to make a postseason appearance.

