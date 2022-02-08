Pelicans agree on big package deal for CJ McCollum, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a trade with the Portland Trailblazers, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans agreed to send Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickel Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks to the Portland Trailblazers. The Pelicans will receive CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, and Tony Snell.

The Blazers will acquire the 2022 first-round pick with protections. The pick comes to the Blazers if it lands between pick numbers 5-14. If it doesn’t convey in 2022, the first-rounder kicks to the next year.

“There’s optimism a deal will be completed -- perhaps as soon as today -- but there’s still work to be done to reach an agreement,” Woj tweeted.

Pelicans have prioritized a high-level veteran guard for months now. The team pursued Kyle Lowry in summer free agency, among others.

The franchise now aims to make a postseason appearance.

