Second Chick-Fil-A location opening in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open for business in Hammond on Feb 9, 2022.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Joe Pumilia as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A West Hammond. Joe Pumilia will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time Team Members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests. Chick-fil-A West Hammond is located at 3031 Highway 190 W., near the intersection of Highway 190 W. and I-55, and will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A remains committed to serving guests safely. Chick-fil-A West Hammond will open for drive-thru, mobile ordering, dine-in and carry-out service. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A® App or through online ordering. To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s safety protocols, please visit the COVID-19 response page.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A West Hammond will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Hammond with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Baton Rouge / New Orleans area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Locally Owned and Operated

Chick-fil-A West Hammond is locally owned and operated by Joe Pumilia, a New Orleans native, who currently resides in Hammond. This is Pumilia’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant, and he will continue to operate Chick-fil-A Hammond, just three miles away from his new location. Pumilia’s Chick-fil-A career started in 2001, where he served as a Team Member for a Chick-fil-A at Oakwood Center and at Hammond Square Mall, before heading to college at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. During college, Pumilia worked at Chick-fil-A Brentwood in Nashville, and after graduation, he worked as a Grand Opening Supervisor for two years before becoming an Operator. Alongside his wife, RoseAnn, who is in charge of planning leadership team culture events for the restaurants, and their three children, Jennie, Joseph, and Michael, Pumilia is excited to bring a new Chick-fil-A restaurant to the Hammond area.

“I hope to create an environment that encourages and challenges Team Members to be the best versions of themselves,” said Pumilia. “I look forward to working with each Team Member and ensuring they feel known and cared for while working at my restaurant.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.