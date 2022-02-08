BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Uptown car theft Monday morning rattles residents

Teenager steals vehicle as uptown couple gets ready to leave for work.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was carjacked early morning in Uptown New Orleans while loading his car with work and school bags for the day.

“We were just getting ready for work, getting ready for carpool for my son,” said the victim.

He says he noticed a black Range Rover in the area and noticed how the vehicle cased his car outside their home. The driver circled the block and pulled right next to the victim’s vehicle.

“He got out, got into the passenger side of the car, and crawled over the console,” he said. “[I] saw the look on his face and he looked pretty terrified. And it was a younger kid. He was maybe 16... maybe not even 16 years old.”

Several home surveillance videos show the driver and passengers of the black Range Rover, which was registered as stolen, canvassing the neighborhood; pulling on car door handles. This time, they made off in the victim’s gray Infiniti SUV.

“8 a.m. on a Monday. Why is this kid not in school?” said the victim’s wife. “Why are they driving around at 8 a.m. on a Monday morning stealing cars?”

The victim and his wife said they are upset that nothing is happening to the people who continue to terrorize the city.

“I’m incredibly fed up. I’m from this city, I love this city and it has a special place in my heart, but in this moment this morning, I was like I don’t know if I want to live here anymore,” the victim says.

They’re thankful it didn’t end worse.

“Thank God our child wasn’t in the car with them,” the woman said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

