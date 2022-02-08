BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sunny and nice the rest of the week

Highs will be trending back into the 60′s.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rest of the work week is shaping up to be a beautiful stretch of February weather and it comes with a bit warmer conditions.

Sunny skies make their return today after that small hiccup in the forecast on Monday. Expect the sun to really warm things up. Highs for your Tuesday will try to approach 60 degrees in many spots making for quite a pleasant feel by this afternoon.

Chilly to cold mornings and beautiful afternoons will be the weather story the rest of the week. Sunny skies look to dominate with maybe some periods of high clouds Thursday and Friday. Overall it’s A+ weather into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, that’s when another batch of cold air moves out of Canada and visits us along the Gulf Coast. This could lead to a frontal passage Saturday night into Sunday so a fall back to the 40′s for highs is possible to round out the weekend. Right now this front doesn’t look to bring much weather with it.

