1 juvenile suspect arrested; 1 adult wanted by deputies in connection to Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One juvenile suspect is in custody and deputies are searching for one adult connected to a Hammond shooting last week, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place days ago at the intersection of Old Baton Rouge Hwy. and Happywoods Road.

Detectives say that occupants in a 2010 Honda Civic began firing outside of a convenience store on Happywoods Road and a second vehicle, a dark blue 2008 Buick, was also involved in the incident.

The Buick is believed to be operated by Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 29. Robinson is actively wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for several outstanding warrants.

Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 29 (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Chief Jimmy Travis asks that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robinson or any other information regarding this case to please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1-800-554-5245.

