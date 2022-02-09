Armed robbery suspect shot 3 times by officer in Treme gunfire exchange, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect during a gunfire exchange in Treme on Tuesday night (Feb. 9), the NOPD said.

Police have not identified the wounded suspect nor updated his condition, but said he sustained three gunshot wounds to the leg and was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The officer who shot the suspect was not injured. The department has not disclosed the officer’s identity, but said he is a veteran of more than three years with the force.

The suspect was shot around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. Police said officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after reports of an armed robbery around the corner in the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street.

It was unclear from the NOPD’s account how the gunfire exchange began and who shot first. The officer involved has been placed on administrative reassignment, per NOPD procedure, pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident by the department’s Force Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact FIT detectives through the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau at (504) 658-6800.

