ATF assisting understaffed NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) says Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s new hiring and retention plan is a step in the right direction, but more work needs to be done.

The plan calls for a $5,000 payment to be made to new police recruits after training and for officers to receive $5,000 payments for every five years of service up to 20 years.

“I’m glad that retention and hiring is on their mind,” said FOP President Donovan Livaccari.

But Livaccari says those cash payments may not go far enough. He says too many officers are being placed under scrutiny due to the consent decree, and in many cases he says that scrutiny is undeserved.

“This constant attention to disciplinary issues that don’t have any basis in reality... there’s a lot of ongoing frustrations that these officers are experiencing,” said Livaccari.

Livaccari hopes those issues can be worked out, saying the department needs all the help it can get. Leaders say the department is about 600 officers short.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is pledging to do all it can to assist.

“Because of the rising crime rate we are diverting more resources than usual to New Orleans,” said Kurt Thielhorn, Regional Special Agent at the ATF.

He says it is now embedded in the NOPD and is actively working to help officers link weapons used in crime to help find suspects.

“When a police department recovers firearm casings or firearms we put that into the system to try and link them to other crimes,” said Thiehorn.

CRIMETRACKER

VIDEO: Man smashes window, burglarizes truck in broad daylight

Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA

He says over the past year, ATF has identified 122 weapons that were used in crimes in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

The ATF is now working with the Orleans District Attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to try and bring more suspects to justice.

The mayor’s new plan to boost police manpower also includes new measures to streamline the NOPD’s ability to bring in experienced officers from other departments. The Fraternal Order of Police says it supports those efforts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.