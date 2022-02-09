Bruce: Another picture perfect forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A picture perfect forecast is on tap today. It’s sunny, it’s nice and this overall weather pattern looks to continue for the remainder of the work week.

Today highs will climb nicely into the middle 60s under sunny skies. With very little wind, there won’t be much of a chill factor, so you will be shedding the jackets by afternoon.

Bruce: Another winner of a day as the bright sun, blue skies, and more mild temps continue through the week, Get out and enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/8yZK1fcA9K — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 9, 2022

Little weather change is expected through the end of the week. Highs will jump into the mid- to upper-60s each afternoon after some chilly starts. There should be an increase in clouds as the week goes on, but plenty of sun will remain.

This weekend brings a change, as a strong cold front sweeps in late Saturday into Sunday. This will provide a nice blast of colder weather for the second half of the weekend. Right now, this front looks to move through in the middle of the night. Daytime rain chances look low, but that’s something we will be watching as we get closer.

