BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Chimps spotted using insects as ‘medicine’ to treat wounds

For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own wounds, as well as the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – New photos from Loango National Park in Gabon, Western Africa, show some unexpected behavior from chimpanzees.

The chimps were seen for the first time applying insects to their own wounds and the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.

Researchers witnessed the behavior within a community of 45 chimps as part of the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

The team cataloged 76 cases of chimps using insects over 15 months, from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2021.

The study shows that it’s possible the insects have an antiseptic or anti-inflammatory effect on their injuries.

Humans used them for the same purposes dating back to 1400 B.C. It’s also possible it’s a learned behavior in some chimps.

The findings were released in the Journal of Current Biology.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Suspect shot after gunfire exchanged with police responding to armed robbery call
Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Overtime Podcast #268 - Dennis Allen named Saints Head Coach
public jobs
Mayor releases plan to address historically high city public safety staffing shortages
The Louisiana State Police says that up to $324,000 in value of stolen commercial farm...
Commercial tractor-trailers and farm equipment stolen from North Shore recovered in New Orleans, LSP says