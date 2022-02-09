BBB Accredited Business
Commercial tractor-trailers and farm equipment stolen from North Shore recovered in New Orleans, LSP says

The Louisiana State Police says that up to $324,000 in value of stolen commercial farm equipment was stolen from Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parish and recovered in New Orleans, a spokesperson said.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police says that up to $324,000 in value of stolen commercial farm equipment was stolen from Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parish and recovered in New Orleans, a spokesperson said.

After an investigation, detectives arrested Terry Woodside, 53, for the theft of tractor-trailers and aluminum wire. When found by authorities, Woodside was actively dismantling a stolen truck and trailer. Nine rolls of aluminum wire valued at $154,000 had been offloaded from the trailer and were located nearby.

Woodside was booked into Orleans Parish Jail for possession of stolen items up to $324,000 in value and removal or alteration of the vehicle identifying numbers.

On Monday, LSP began assisting the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a stolen tractor-trailer. Detectives learned of a 2021 flatbed trailer valued at $50,000 and the nine rolls of 7,000-pound wire that were missing in Tangipahoa Parish. They also discovered a 2019 Peterbilt tractor valued at $125,000 was stolen in St. Helena Parish.

Detectives also located several other partially dismantled stolen vehicles on the property. The New Orleans Police Department Auto Theft Unit Responded and assisted in the recovery of those vehicles.

