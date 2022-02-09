BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Eason’s double-double leads LSU over Texas A&M, snaps 3-game skid

LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (17-7, 5-6 SEC) finally got back into the win column as they took down Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7 SEC), 76-68, on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

With the victory, LSU snapped a three-game skid in the process.

For once, the Tigers had a double-digit lead heading into halftime as they led by 20. LSU had previously trailed in each game during its three-game losing streak.

It was a close game through the first eight minutes with the Tigers and Aggies tied at 11-11. Then, LSU started to get things rolling and knock down shots. The Tigers went 7-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half and were shooting 54.2% from the field. LSU went on a 25-5 run to end the first half and take a 36-16 lead heading into the break.

The Aggies had a seven-minute stretch in the first half without scoring a bucket before Manny Obaskeki made a layup with 2:32 left to make it 31-15.

Darius Days led the Tigers in scoring in the first half with 10 points, going 2-of-2 on three-pointers and 4-of-6 from the field. Tari Eason added eight points, while also going 2-of-2 from behind the arc and Brandon Murray scored nine points and was 3-of-3 from deep.

In the second half, the Aggies were able to go on an 11-4 run to make it 46-36 with 13:18 left to play. Texas A&M got the LSU lead down to eight to 46-38 after a Henry Coleman free throw with 11:42 left.

Then, LSU went on its own run to build its lead back to 17 after an Eason layup to make it 63-46.

Eason led all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 58.3% from the field. LSU had four players to score in double digits.

Xavier Pinson got his first field goal since Jan. 8 and finished with 10 points. Days also finished with 10 and Murray had 14.

LSU will return back to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 12, to take on Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start