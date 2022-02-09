Eason’s double-double leads LSU over Texas A&M, snaps 3-game skid

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (17-7, 5-6 SEC) finally got back into the win column as they took down Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7 SEC), 76-68, on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

With the victory, LSU snapped a three-game skid in the process.

For once, the Tigers had a double-digit lead heading into halftime as they led by 20. LSU had previously trailed in each game during its three-game losing streak.

It was a close game through the first eight minutes with the Tigers and Aggies tied at 11-11. Then, LSU started to get things rolling and knock down shots. The Tigers went 7-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half and were shooting 54.2% from the field. LSU went on a 25-5 run to end the first half and take a 36-16 lead heading into the break.

The Aggies had a seven-minute stretch in the first half without scoring a bucket before Manny Obaskeki made a layup with 2:32 left to make it 31-15.

Darius Days led the Tigers in scoring in the first half with 10 points, going 2-of-2 on three-pointers and 4-of-6 from the field. Tari Eason added eight points, while also going 2-of-2 from behind the arc and Brandon Murray scored nine points and was 3-of-3 from deep.

In the second half, the Aggies were able to go on an 11-4 run to make it 46-36 with 13:18 left to play. Texas A&M got the LSU lead down to eight to 46-38 after a Henry Coleman free throw with 11:42 left.

Then, LSU went on its own run to build its lead back to 17 after an Eason layup to make it 63-46.

Eason led all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 58.3% from the field. LSU had four players to score in double digits.

Xavier Pinson got his first field goal since Jan. 8 and finished with 10 points. Days also finished with 10 and Murray had 14.

LSU will return back to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Feb. 12, to take on Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.