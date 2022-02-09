BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Goodell knew of Kamara’s fight before Pro Bowl

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he and other top NFL authorities knew of Alvin Kamara’s physical encounter before the star running back was allowed to play in the Pro Bowl.

In his annual Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, Goodell was grilled on former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.

While explaining the league’s personal conduct policies, Goodell commented on Kamara’s recent arrest following a fight in a Las Vegas nightclub before the Pro Bowl.

Court documents allege Kamara and a group of people punched and kicked a man, identified as Darnell Greene, after refusing to let him on the elevator to leave the nightclub early Saturday morning. Kamara told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly. Video of the incident reportedly shows Kamara punching the man at least eight times.

Goodell says the NFL’s security team was contacted by police in Las Vegas just before the Pro Bowl. Police told the security team they wanted to meet with Kamara after the game. Goodell says the security team made sure that happened, doing what police asked of them.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

RELATED STORIES

Kamara was arrested after playing in the game and charged with felony battery. He posted bond and was released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

The Saints' hiring of Dennis Allen as head coach and the Pelicans' trade for C.J. McCollum mark...
New eras began in the same day for both New Orleans pro sports teams
Pelicans win four straight
Pelicans win four straight
Dennis Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. (Source: Nola.com)
Overtime Podcast #268 - Dennis Allen named Saints Head Coach
Allen has coached 12 years in New Orleans
Sean Fazende 1-1 interview with new Saints head coach Dennis Allen