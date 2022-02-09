Goodell knew of Kamara’s fight before Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he and other top NFL authorities knew of Alvin Kamara’s physical encounter before the star running back was allowed to play in the Pro Bowl.

In his annual Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, Goodell was grilled on former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.

While explaining the league’s personal conduct policies, Goodell commented on Kamara’s recent arrest following a fight in a Las Vegas nightclub before the Pro Bowl.

Court documents allege Kamara and a group of people punched and kicked a man, identified as Darnell Greene, after refusing to let him on the elevator to leave the nightclub early Saturday morning. Kamara told detectives Greene called one of his friends ugly. Video of the incident reportedly shows Kamara punching the man at least eight times.

Goodell says the NFL’s security team was contacted by police in Las Vegas just before the Pro Bowl. Police told the security team they wanted to meet with Kamara after the game. Goodell says the security team made sure that happened, doing what police asked of them.

Kamara was arrested after playing in the game and charged with felony battery. He posted bond and was released.

