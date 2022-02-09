BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois dentist is charged with tampering with his patients’ anesthesia drugs in order to steal fentanyl for his own personal use.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.

A federal grand jury indictment claims as early as Dec. 2019 and continuing through at least Aug. 2020, prior to patients’ oral surgery, he would pierce the fentanyl vials supposed to be used as anesthesia, remove half of the drug to set aside for himself, refill the vial with another solution, and then give the diluted medication, now only half strength, to his patients.

Jensen, a dentist in the Springfield area, is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence between four and 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

St. Charles car break-in
VIDEO: Man smashes window, burglarizes truck in broad daylight
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
Strong cold front this weekend
Beautiful Winter weather this week
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
Cost of fast food continues to rise