Overtime Podcast #268 - Dennis Allen named Saints Head Coach

He was the favorite when Sean Payton stepped down, and sure enough, the Saints selected Dennis Allen as their next head coach. Over the last few seasons, Allen has become one of the league’s top defensive coordinators, and he fits the criteria the Saints were looking for in their next head coach. He knows the team inside and out, and he has head coaching experience.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss what’s to come for the Saints and their priorities now that they’ve got their next head coach locked down.

