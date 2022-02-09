St. Tammany working to remove around 1,200 illegally dumped tires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish government is working to remove around 1,200 illegally dumped tires near the Fremeaux exit in Slidell.

The public information officer for the parish says it’s a situation they’ve known about for years.

But they have finally received the funding and proper permitting to have them removed.

The parish says leaning oaks drive leads to a dead end and is uninhabited.

But they’re doing all they can to put a stop to the illegal dumping.

“Once we get the tires out of here, we’re going have the Department of Public Works come out here and make sure the area is cleaned up,” said parish spokesperson Michael Vinsanau. “And we’re gonna barricade this route off to make sure that nobody else gets back here. we’ll keep an eye on all of St. Tammany Parish to make sure that illegally dumping tires or any other goods is not happening.”

Vinsanau said cleaning the area is a 67-hundred dollar job.

The cleanup comes almost a month after the state’s department of transportation and development cleared thousands of illegally dumped tires in New Orleans East

