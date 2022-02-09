BBB Accredited Business
Suspect shot after gunfire exchanged with police responding to armed robbery call

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating after a suspect was shot after exchanging gunfire with police near the Lafitte Greenway, police say.

Police say they were responding to reports of an armed robbery when a suspect began firing soon after. The suspect suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say.

The NOPD also said that the officer that fired the shots is a 3-year veteran of the force.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of North Dorgenois Street.

This is a developing situation.

