VIDEO: Man smashes window, burglarizes truck in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 shows a man burglarizing a truck in broad daylight.

According to the victim, the break-in happened on Tues., Feb. 8 around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Octavia Street.

In the video, a dark-colored truck parks in front of the victim’s truck. A man is seen getting out of the suspect vehicle, walking to the back passenger-side window, and smashing it. He then crawls in briefly and flees in the same truck he arrived in, possibly concealing stolen items in his hoodie.

CRIMETRACKER

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police should call Crimestoppers.

