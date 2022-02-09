BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman killed in Ninth Ward shooting, NOPD says

Crime scene
Crime scene(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ninth Ward just after noon on Wed., Feb. 9.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of N. Miro and Tupelo Streets.

Police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

CRIMETRACKER

Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

‘This is literally a criminal conspiracy’: Criminals are stealing, editing and depositing mailed checks, leaving a trail of pain across New Orleans

Federal authorities poised to take Tyrese Harris prosecution away from Orleans DA

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking

Latest News

Dr. Leah Jacob of Tulane Doctors.
Tulane University School of Medicine - Dr. Leah Jacob REV
Tik Tok teacher becomes accidental influencer
Accidental Influencer: How a local teacher ‘Finds His Joy’ and millions of followers on TikTok
Infant orangutan at The Audubon Zoo.
Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan needs a name!
Carnival Unmasked: Rex
Carnival Unmasked: Rex