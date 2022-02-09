Woman killed in Ninth Ward shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ninth Ward just after noon on Wed., Feb. 9.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of N. Miro and Tupelo Streets.

Police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

CRIMETRACKER

