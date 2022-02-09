Zack: Sunny and nice weather to continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s sunny, it’s nice and this overall weather pattern looks to continue for the remainder of the work week.

For your Wednesday, it’s definitely a cold start out there but it will give way to a beautiful day. Highs will climb nicely into the middle 60′s under sunny skies. Very little wind won’t add much of a chill factor so you will be shedding the jackets by afternoon.

Little to no change is expected in weather through the end of the week. Highs will jump into the middle to upper 60′s each afternoon after some chilly starts. I will note there should be an increase in clouds as the week goes on but plenty of sun will remain around.

This weekend does bring a change as a strong cold front sweeps in late Saturday going into Sunday. This will provide a nice blast of colder weather for the second half of the weekend. Right now this front looks to move through in the middle of the night so rain chances each weekend “day” look low but that’s something we will be watching as we get closer.

