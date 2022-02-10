BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Alabama adds former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to staff

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.(Jared Wickerham | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide have added former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger to their staff according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz. Mettenberger will serve as an analyst according to Zenitz.

The former Tiger quarterback played from 2011-2013 and passed for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 61.2% of his passes. Mettenberger was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time as a Titan from 2014-2015 Mettenberger started 10 games, while completing 60.3% of his passes, for 2,347 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tennessee would later waive the former Tiger in May 2016 and would later be picked up by the San Diego Chargers, he was then released in August 2016.

Mettenberger was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and remained with them for the 2016 season, but did not appear in a game, he was later released in May 2017. He spent time Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking
Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X.
Multi-million dollar entertainment complex, Airborne X Adventure Park, opens on West Bank

Latest News

Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
Eason’s double-double leads LSU over Texas A&M, snaps 3-game skid
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
NFLSU billboards to go up around Los Angeles
LSU Women's Basketball
Aifuwa’s double-double leads No. 14 LSU past Ole Miss