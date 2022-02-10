Bacchus Bash announces 2022 music lineup for free block party

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Mannie Fresh, The Molly Ringwalds, The TopCats and Category 6 will headline Bacchus Bash 2022 at Generations Hall on Feb. 27.

Organizers of Bacchus Bash 2022, the day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced the entertainment lineup for this year’s Mardi Gras extravaganza. The free, annual 14-hour block party returns this year and kicks off at noon.

Now in its 37th year, the huge Warehouse District party takes place the Sunday before Fat Tuesday and has become one of New Orleans’ largest Mardi Gras traditions.

The indoor/outdoor party showcases several stages, some of the city’s best local bands and great Mardi Gras drink specials. This year’s Bacchus Bash will also feature multiple DJs including nationally-renowned Brooke Evers, DJ Wixx and DJ TAF.

Food truck options will include sliders from Lakeview Harbor and Mexican fare including tacos from Mucho Mas.

The outdoor/indoor block party is free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available starting at $100 each and include access to the outdoor grandstand, a premium open bar and a private indoor area with bathrooms. Anyone interested in purchasing VIP tickets should visit TheMetroNOLA.com and click on the “Tickets” tab.

Started in the 1980s, Bacchus Bash, the day and night long celebration, always precedes the renowned Bacchus parade and offers patrons the opportunity to watch the super Krewe of Bacchus in VIP fashion.

