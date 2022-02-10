BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Nice warmer stretch through Saturday

Dry into the weekend
Dry into the weekend(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nice dry and warmer weather will continue through Saturday just ahead of another cold front. High pressure in control this Thursday. Plenty of sunshine will allow things to warm up to near 70°.

We will see lots of sun , but also it will be filtered at times with passing high clouds. The Carnival season is ramping up and the weather looks to be cooperating into the first weekend with a full schedule of parades. Mostly dry and chilly conditions stick around into Saturday. Saturday a disturbance moves through allowing cloud cover to increase. It will get colder and breezy late Saturday as the next cold front arrives, but will stay mostly dry. Sunday will be chilly and breezy with sunny skies. The colder temps won’t last long as 60s return for Valentines day and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking
Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X.
Multi-million dollar entertainment complex, Airborne X Adventure Park, opens on West Bank

Latest News

A disturbance moves through Saturday increasing clouds and bringing in more chilly air.
Nicondra: Sunny and nice as we head towards the weekend
Morning weather for Thurs., Feb. 10 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Feb. 10 at 6 a.m.
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast: Cooler weather coming 2/9
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast: Cooler weather coming 2/9
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 2/9
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 2/9