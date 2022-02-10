Bruce: Nice warmer stretch through Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nice dry and warmer weather will continue through Saturday just ahead of another cold front. High pressure in control this Thursday. Plenty of sunshine will allow things to warm up to near 70°.

Bruce: Despite a few high clouds, sunny skies prevail with temps pushing the 70 degree mark. Perfect for mid February. pic.twitter.com/qsHRoGEQLD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 10, 2022

We will see lots of sun , but also it will be filtered at times with passing high clouds. The Carnival season is ramping up and the weather looks to be cooperating into the first weekend with a full schedule of parades. Mostly dry and chilly conditions stick around into Saturday. Saturday a disturbance moves through allowing cloud cover to increase. It will get colder and breezy late Saturday as the next cold front arrives, but will stay mostly dry. Sunday will be chilly and breezy with sunny skies. The colder temps won’t last long as 60s return for Valentines day and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.