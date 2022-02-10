A Cinderella-themed house float? Fairytale magic comes to life on St. Charles Avenue: See photos

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Once upon a time, New Orleans homes transformed into house floats. Now, Yardi Gras is officially back this year with homeowners, once again, turning their homes into Carnival works of art.

This year, one of the newest house floats popping up on St. Charles Avenue brings the magic of a popular fairytale to life. One Uptown home debuts what appears to be a scene-stealing, Cinderella-themed Yardi Gras display with a New Orleans twist.

One Uptown home debuts what appears to be a scene-stealing, Cinderella-themed Yardi Gras display with a New Orleans twist. (Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

Located near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Upperline Street, the picturesque display features a unicorn-drawn carriage parked in the front yard. There’s also a large storybook open to a page that reads “Once upon a time in the magical city of New Orleans,” featuring a painted illustration of horses pulling a carriage with St. Louis Cathedral in the background.

Large pearl beads and bright flowers drape the front gate surrounding the home and hang from the facade. Right above, next to Cinderella’s iconic glass slipper, a sign reads, “Believe in your dreams.”

For 2022, New Orleans’ newest Mardi Gras tradition returns, and several homes are popping up decorated in the style of parade floats as part of the Krewe of House Floats. Even though this home isn’t officially listed on the Krewe of House Floats map, the display is one of the standouts along St. Charles Avenue.

