Following defeat of casino, Slidell nature island proposal picking up steam

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former North Shore lawmaker says plans for a recreational island on the Slidell lakefront are gaining momentum. The project appears to have gotten a recent boost from the defeat of a casino project in that area.

Backers of a proposed nature island near the former site of a proposed casino released video of a 10-acre lakeside development that’s been on a back burner for years. They say the attention paid to a failed casino project nearby has helped build support.

“Not just have access but have a number of amenities like a sandy beach, a place we can go rent a small sailboat, a walking trail, or watch the sunset or the sunrise,” said former state senator and project backer A.G. Crowe.

Crowe says the project has a number of things going for it. The parish owns three acres of land which could be used as a base on the east side of the I-10 Twin Span Bridge, and he says he has the support of several council members.

“It could be expanded to 20 acres as we build out into the lake,” said Crowe.

Backers of the Slidell nature island are looking to Jefferson Parish for guidance on how to put the project together. Jefferson Parish cobbled together grants from five different funding sources to build the Bucktown nature preserve, which could be expanded to include an amphitheater similar to what’s being discussed in Slidell.

“There are many grants out there. Audubon Society and other ecological groups that want to preserve nature,” said Crowe.

St Tammany Parish council member Jake Airy says there’s already Gomesa Oil royalty money available for the boat launch portion of the project. Airy also says the project may produce some North Shore storm protection benefits that could help make it viable.

“There are so many people who will be surprised once this project is done what a difference it will make for this area,” said Crowe.

Crowe says his goal is to get the project built without using tax money and he plans to seek St. Tammany Council approval in the months ahead.

The St. Tammany Parish President’s Office says they are currently reviewing the conceptual plans and how it may affect flood protection and coastal erosion projects currently underway in that area.

