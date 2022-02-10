BBB Accredited Business
Former deputy arrested for following jail incident, St. Tammany sheriff says

Daniel Boyet was a 2-year employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office before his...
Daniel Boyet was a 2-year employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office before his termination due to the incident.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former deputy who was working at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center was arrested today in connection to an incident involving animate on Jan. 30, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Boyet was a 2-year employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office before his termination due to the incident. He is being accused of simple battery against an inmate.

“This administration has shown over and over that we do not condone unethical or criminal activity by an employee and uncalled behavior like this will never be acceptable,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will not tolerate it and anyone, who does not exhibit the professionalism and ethics expected of them as a sworn deputy, will be dealt with appropriately.”

RELATED LINK Inmate dies in custody at St. Tammany Parish jail, authorities say

