Gavin Dugas to wear the coveted No. 8 for LSU baseball

LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas (No. 6)
LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas (No. 6)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outfielder Gavin Dugas is next to wear the coveted No. 8 jersey for LSU baseball for the upcoming season. The LSU baseball team released a video with the announcement with former Tiger great Mikie Mahtook, who started the tradition, narrating the video.

The honor to wear No. 8 is given each season to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program. Mason Katz, Alex Bregman, Jake Fraley, Cole Freeman, Antoine Duplantis, Daniel Cabrera and Matthew Beck have each worn the No. 8 since Mahtook.

Last season, Dugas started 63 games for the Tigers and led the team in home runs with 19, and was the Southeastern Conference leader in RBI with 66. He was second on the team in doubles with 13 and collected 65 hits while hitting for .295. He was named the 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional Most Valuable Player.

