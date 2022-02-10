BBB Accredited Business
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene

Ronald Greene
Ronald Greene(KNOE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on Thursday, Feb. 10 in response to Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announcing the creation of a select bipartisan committee to investigate the 2019 death of Ronald Greene while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select bipartisan committee has been created to review all aspects of the Ronald Greene case.(WAFB)

