22-year-old homicide suspect shot, killed by officers serving warrant in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man wanted for murder was shot and killed by police while serving a warrant Thursday morning, according to U.S. Marshals and the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of S. Robertson Street.

Police say while NOPD and U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant to a man wanted for second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, the man answered the door armed with a long rifle.

Police attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender but the man did not surrender, officials say.

An NOPD officer and a U.S. Marshal opened fire, killing the subject.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals says it is unknown if the suspect fired a shot, or how many shots officers fired.

Officials say the suspect was wanted for a double shooting on Piety Street on Aug. 13 in which 35-year-old Dujan Brown was killed and another person was injured inside a vehicle.

