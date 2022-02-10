‘It affects my livelihood’: Thieves make off with general contractor’s trailer, building materials

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During an early morning heist caught on video, criminals made off with a contractor’s only dump trailer and his building materials.

It happened last Tuesday. David White, a New Orleans small business owner, parked his dump trailer filled with construction materials at a home on Marengo Street in Uptown.

His employees were preparing to work on the home the following day.

“You know that’s just a customary process of preparing for the job so the guys can get out there early and get the work done,” White said.

Around 1:30 a.m., cell phone video from a neighbor captures multiple men surrounding the trailer, inspecting it and hooking it up to a van.

They took off, leaving with White’s $20,000 dump trailer and $5,000 worth of building materials.

“They were still able to disengage the lock and take off with my dump trailer,” he said.

Unfortunately, his trailer and the materials were not insured.

“It’s not just stealing my possession, but it affects my livelihood. It just affects me actually being able to feed my family,” White said. “Doing what they wanna do when they wanna do it, how they wanna do it, I think that’s shameful.”

Now, he hopes someone in the community recognizes either his trailer or the criminal’s van, and comes forward.

“Until we get some control on crime in this city, we need to be more vigilant about where we go and who’s in our surroundings,” he said.

FOX 8 has done stories on how crime is impacting the ability of contractors to complete jobs in the city.

Andre Kelly with Louisiana Associated General Contractors said it’s not an unfamiliar problem.

“You can’t function correctly or adequately if you don’t have the materials to do what you need to do,” Kelly said. “In the world we live in now post-COVID, with the worldwide supply chain issues that we have, some things are months out.”

Both White and Kelly said the incident speaks to crime in New Orleans overall, and that something needs to change to make workers feel comfortable in the city again.

“The parish boundaries are imaginary, right? There’s no real line between parishes. But this thing isn’t happening as frequently as it is in Orleans Parish in other parishes. And why is that?” Kelly asked. “It’s obvious that we’re not doing something.”

