Jazz Fest 2022 gearing up after COVID-19 cancellations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the most die hard New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival fans, the release of the daily music schedule for this year’s fest has sent them to the websites for tickets.

Jazz Fest organizers launched single-day ticket sales and unveiled the daily lineup, including blues, gospel, traditional and contemporary jazz, Cajun, zydeco, Mardi Gras Indians, brass bands, and social aid and pleasure clubs.

More: Jazz Fest 2022: See the complete daily music lineup

“It’s something like 590 acts in this festival; 82 to 87 a day was the last number that I saw,” festival director/producer Quint Davis said. “It’s monumental, not just who is playing, but the whole size and scope of it.”

The festival takes place from April 29 – May 1 and May 5 – 8.

Organizers booked Grammy winners and local, well-known talent for the first Jazz Fest since 2019. Organizers say because it’s been so long since the last one, there’s already a high demand for tickets.

“I think it’s going to be like a pilgrimage and it’s not just the acts. I think The biggest act this year will be the festival. People want to be back at the festival. Can’t wait to go back to the fairground,” Davis said.

Leaders say COVID-19 took away a lot of traditions for both locals and visitors, so with the virus under better control crowds are expected to flood the city.

“We are expecting a record year both for Mardi Gras and for Jazz Fest,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

To prepare, Jazz Fest organizers are making sure local acts and vendors are ready to handle the crowds, and state leaders also want surrounding stores, restaurants, and businesses to get a piece of the action.

“It’s going to be so important to promote every corner of the state and fill up those businesses and shops,” Nungesser said.

Overall, organizers say they’re hopeful after COVID-19 caused so much heartbreak.

“For the first time, people realized what the festival meant to them and it was really strong,” Davis said.

For those who wait on Jazz Fest to release when and where acts will perform at the Fairgrounds, organizers say the list will be released on March 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.