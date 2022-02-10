BBB Accredited Business
Lawmakers launch ‘all levels’ probe into Ronald Greene death

By JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker announced a bipartisan legislative investigation Thursday into the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene, an inquiry that will examine the state’s response at “all levels,” from troopers to the governor. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder says he was responding to an Associated Press report that showed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle,” yet he kept quiet as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died in a crash after a chase.

