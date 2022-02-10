BBB Accredited Business
Man shot outside of Volunteers of America facility

Volunteers of America staff are cooperating with the New Orleans Police Department as...
Volunteers of America staff are cooperating with the New Orleans Police Department as investigators probe the incident.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting outside a Volunteers of America of Southeast Louisiana facility this morning has sent one man to the hospital.

At approximately 6 o’clock this morning, a Volunteers of America client who lives at the organization’s Residential Re-entry Center at 2929 St. Anthony St. was outside the building waiting for a ride to work when a vehicle approached and shots were fired. The resident was taken to University Medical Center by private conveyance. His condition is unknown at this time.

Volunteers of America staff are cooperating with the New Orleans Police Department as investigators probe the incident.

The Residential Re-entry Center is a facility for federal inmates who are nearing the completion of their sentences and are transitioning back to society.

