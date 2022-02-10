BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Sunny and nice as we head towards the weekend

A disturbance moves through Saturday increasing clouds and bringing in more chilly air.
A disturbance moves through Saturday increasing clouds and bringing in more chilly air.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure in control this Thursday. Winds are very light, skies are clear and that allowed for a chilly start to the day with most locations in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine will allow things to warm up into the 60s under beautiful blue skies once again. The Carnival season is ramping up and the weather looks to be cooperating into the first weekend with a full schedule of parades. Mostly dry and chilly conditions stick around into Saturday. Saturday a disturbance moves through allowing cloud cover to increase. It will get colder and breezy late Saturday as the system moves by, but will stay mostly dry. Sunday will be chilly and breezy with sunny skies.

