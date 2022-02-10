Nicondra: Sunny and nice as we head towards the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure in control this Thursday. Winds are very light, skies are clear and that allowed for a chilly start to the day with most locations in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine will allow things to warm up into the 60s under beautiful blue skies once again. The Carnival season is ramping up and the weather looks to be cooperating into the first weekend with a full schedule of parades. Mostly dry and chilly conditions stick around into Saturday. Saturday a disturbance moves through allowing cloud cover to increase. It will get colder and breezy late Saturday as the system moves by, but will stay mostly dry. Sunday will be chilly and breezy with sunny skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.