One-on-one: Surgeon General discusses the state of the pandemic as Omicron cases drop

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy talks one-on-one with FOX 8 on the state of the pandemic as Omicron variant cases continue to drop. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, signaling that the Omicron variant is wanting America’s doctors to talk about the state of the pandemic and why vigilance is still needed.

FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

“We certainly heading in the right direction, it’s been reassuring over the last week or more to see cases coming down, now hospitalizations are coming down and our hope is that the death toll will start to come down as well,” said Murthy.

But he said vigilance should not go away, in terms of the virus.

“What we also need to recognize that we’re still at a fairly high level, in terms of cases and hospitalizations and deaths, so while this is encouraging we don’t want to take our foot off the gas so to speak when it comes to being vigilant, in taking precautions where we need to,” said Murthy.

He said vaccinations, boosters, and masks remain important.

“What the data has shown us over the last month with Omicron is that the surest path to protection is getting not just vaccinated, but getting your booster shot, as well, that really reduces your risk significantly in getting sick and certainly ending up in the hospital,” said Murthy.

Some big states like New York, California, and Illinois are dropping mask mandates.

“What you’ll notice if you listen to the announcements here is that many states are identifying future dates at which they’re going to roll back these measures and I think every community whether it’s a state or a locality has to make decisions on its measures, it’s precautionary measures based on their local circumstances,” said Murthy. “As cases and hospitalizations come down it’s reasonable for states to re-evaluate where they are. What the federal government does is put out broad guidance.”

Some scientists say the U.S. should prepare to live with COVID-19 and view it as a new normal.

FOX 8 asked Murthy if the administration has a pandemic exit strategy, yet.

“It’s a really important question and we are constantly thinking about the various stages of this pandemic response including not just how to respond in the moment but how to guide the country toward the end of this pandemic and ultimately to a place where we can move to having our lives defined by this virus to a place where we can manage this virus,” he said.

And he said the U.S. has more tools to combat the virus.

“Because not only do we have highly effective vaccines and boosters which have shown that they work against every major variant we’ve had in the United States to date but we also now have more oral treatments and IV treatments than we’ve had at any other point during the pandemic,” said Murthy.

He was asked about Mardi Gras which will be held in New Orleans soon and advice for people who will attend. Tens of thousands of people are normally packed together to watch the parades.

“And so we have to look at where, where the community is in a couple of weeks. If cases keep coming down, hospitalizations keep coming down, our hospital systems are no longer strained that’s an environment where it’s safer to pull back on mitigation methods,” said Murthy.

And the surgeon general added that people who are immunocompromised may make different decisions than others about large gatherings.

“We should just recognize going forward that we’re moving to a world where people are going to tailor their behavior, their precautions to their specific needs,” he said.

He also commented on the possibility of vaccines for kids under age 5 being authorized by March.

“As a father of two kids one of whom is under the age of five I like millions of parents out there would love to have a vaccine available as quickly as possible for my child and millions of other kids out there,” said Murthy.

He said the FDA will consider Pfizer’s request that its vaccine be authorized for younger children in a matter of days.

“We will know hopefully in the near term whether the FDA will move forward, and the CDC will move forward. As the FDA has announced, it has set a date, February 15th for its advisory committee to meet to consider the data on a two-dose vaccine for kids under five and I want to emphasize consider,” Murthy stated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.