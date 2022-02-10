Preteen wanted in connection with brutal Costco carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a second, preteen suspect accused of carjacking a woman while she was pumping gas at Costco.

New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein says she was knocked unconscious and dragged up to 50 feet through the Carrollton Avenue Costco parking lot on Feb. 1. She is currently on a long road to recovery at home, her husband says.

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sun., Feb. 6 in connection with Rhein’s carjacking and linked to a separate carjacking the night before, captured on dashcam.

Police on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect under the age of 13. Because the suspect is a preteen, no name or photo was released. He is wanted on a charge of principle to carjacking.

Rhein suffered fractures to her skull, face, and neck, and bleeding in her brain after Harris reportedly jumped into her driver’s seat while she was pumping gas and took off.

Witnesses recall Rhein being left to die.

Court records show Harris was previously arrested for an armed robbery that the district attorney’s office refused to prosecute.

Detectives have also been able to link Harris to the murder of 12-year-old Derrick Cash. His bond was set at over $2.75 million.

Federal authorities have expressed interest in taking the case away from Orleans Parish D.A. Jason Williams following weeks of scrutiny over the number of 701 releases in the last year.

