Seven people indicted for automobile collision scheme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal prosecutors indicted seven people for a huge scheme for staging automobile accidents for insurance money.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, seven people were charged in a 10 count federal indictment and Count 1 with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Court documents say, Joseph Brewton, 56, of Houma, Stacie Wheaton, 50, of Atlanta, and Florence Randle, 70, of Gibson directed passengers to participate in staged accidents.

Brewton helped arrange collisions that took place on March 27, 2017, and May 11, 2017, while Randle and Wheaton helped coordinate the collisions.

David Brown, 50, of Morgan City, Gilda Henderson, 69, of Morgan City, Latrell Johnson, 30 of New Orleans, and Larry Picou, 56, of Gibson falsely claimed that they were passengers in a car that struck by a tractor-trailer on May 11, 2017, according to reports.

All four individuals made false police reports, lied in depositions, and filed fraudulent lawsuits claiming that the tractor-trailer was at fault. This scheme caused the insurance company for the tractor-trailer to pay over $140,000.00 in settlement funds.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of five years for count one and twenty years as to each of the mail fraud counts.

