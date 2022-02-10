BBB Accredited Business
Shooting on Old Gentilly Road leaves one man dead, another man injured according to NOPD

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and France Road that left one man dead and another man injured.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle occupied by two males.

The driver was identified as an adult male, he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was a juvenile male, he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

