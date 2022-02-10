BBB Accredited Business
Strong weekend cold front

Temperatures quickly rebound next week
By David Bernard
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another stellar day on Friday with a cool start and a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine. Many spots will reach 70 degrees.

A strong cold front arrives on Saturday. Rain is not expected. Only a few clouds will accompany the front. Temperatures will reach the middle 60s by noon and that will likely be the high for the day. By late afternoon and evening winds will gust out of the north and temperatures will fall into the 50s. Saturday evening parades will be chilly.

Sunday will start breezy and cold. There will be plenty of winter sunshine but temperatures will only reach the 50s for daytime highs. The sunny weather continues for the beginning of next week with temperatures warming back to normal into the 60s.

A strong storm system will approach the area by the end of next week and bring a chance for storms. It’s possible there could be severe weather but that potential won’t be known for several days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

