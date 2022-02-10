Two severely wounded in Houma bar shooting

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Two people were severely injured in a shooting at a bar in Houma, according to police.

Chief Dana Coleman says several shots were fired around 1 a.m. at Joni B’s Lounge on Howard Avenue.

Two people were struck and severely injured. One victim suffered injuries to the face and the other suffered injuries to his lower extremities, Coleman says.

Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

