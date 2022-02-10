BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cell phone video shared with FOX 8 shows cars and people blocking traffic in the CBD while doing donuts Sunday afternoon.

According to the viewer, a concerned longtime CBD resident, the incident lasted from 5:20 to 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

In the video, at least two cars burn out in the middle of the intersection and cut donuts while people stand around and watch. People are seen standing through the sunroof in one car pointing their guns in the air.

The group of people gathered around the cars blocked traffic in all directions.

“They blocked traffic and when people in cars honked for them to move, they cursed them out and pointed guns,” the viewer tells FOX 8. “It’s really open season and they know it.”

CRIMETRACKER

22-year-old homicide suspect shot, killed by officers serving warrant in New Orleans

‘Slap to the face’: Victim upset after alleged shooter is recommended for non-secure facility

VIDEO: Man smashes window, burglarizes truck in broad daylight

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking
Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X.
Multi-million dollar entertainment complex, Airborne X Adventure Park, opens on West Bank

Latest News

Costco victim's husband speaks out
Preteen wanted in connection with brutal Costco carjacking
Crime scene tape
Two severely wounded in Houma bar shooting
Daniel Boyet was a 2-year employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office before his...
Former deputy arrested for battery of an inmate, sheriff says
Ronald Greene
Gov. Edwards issues statement on La. House committee to investigate death of Ronald Greene