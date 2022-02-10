BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to or from then-President Donald Trump during the riot.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has gone through several of the White House documents they have in their possession.

So far, there are no call records to or from then-President Donald Trump as violence unfolded on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers were expecting to find logs of calls between Trump and GOP members that have already been widely reported.

Trump, however, was known to use personal cell phones, which could account for why there’s no record.

Sen. Mitt Romney on missing Trump documents: “We don’t know precisely what’s been lost and what will be able to be recovered.” (Source: CNN/Pool)

Meanwhile, Trump has denied mishandling documents after it was reported that he would sometimes flush papers down the toilet at the White House.

In a forthcoming book, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote that staff in the White House residence found a clogged toilet in Trump’s bathroom on more than one occasion. Inside would be clumped pieces of wet, printed paper.

Trump said these claims are categorically untrue.

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro. (CNN, POOL, DOJ, KVRR, MSNBC, GETTY IMAGES, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER|IGOR BOBIC|ITN|RMG NEWS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking
Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X.
Multi-million dollar entertainment complex, Airborne X Adventure Park, opens on West Bank

Latest News

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less autonomous flight
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored