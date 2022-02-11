Bruce: A dry but changing weekend for parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - A beautiful end of the week and the start of a bigh weekend of parades and Super Bowl Sunday. Today, sunshine in place for the day with afternoon temperatures expected to rise to near 70. Expect more clouds ahead of a cold front that will push south through the area. The front will bring in much colder air and windy conditions by late Saturday afternoon.

It is a big weekend of the big start of the 3 weeks of parades. We will stay dry. Changes come Saturday into Sunday. Saturday dry & mild with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday evening turns windy and colder as a cold front arrives. Chilly highs in low 50s. Have fun and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/9nAtDV7hM9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 11, 2022

Lows Sunday morning will drop into the 30s with Sunday’s highs only in the 50s. The front will move through mostly dry with just the slightest chance of a sprinkle or even a sleet pellet or flurry well north. Mostly dry conditions stick around into the middle of the week ahead of the next frontal system.

