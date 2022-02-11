BBB Accredited Business
Deputies asking for help in locating missing Holden teen believed to be in danger

Destiny Pope
Destiny Pope(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen missing from Holden.

Deputies also say they are currently working with Louisiana State Police on issuing a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for the missing teen, 14-year-old Destiny Pope.

She was reported as a runaway and was last seen in the Holden area on Thursday, Feb. 10, wearing a John Deer t-shirt and black leggings.

Officials say Destiny Pope suffers from a medical condition; therefore, law enforcement has reason to believe that she is in immediate danger.

Destiny is described as:

  • Having long straight brown hair >having brown eyes
  • Approximately 5 feet tall
  • Weighs 125 lbs
  • She wears prescription glasses

Anyone with any information on Destiny’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1, 911 or 1‐800‐434‐8007

