Former LSU star QB Joe Burrow named AP Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow was announced the winner during the 11th annual NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Burrow has bounced back tremendously in his second year in the league after coming off a devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 11 of his rookie season tearing his ACL and MCL.

This season, Burrow has thrown for a franchise-record 34 touchdowns, breaking Andy Dalton’s record of 33 set back in 2013. Burrow has also led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season and their third overall in franchise history. On December 26 against the Baltimore Ravens, he passed for a franchise-record 525 yards, which was the fourth-highest in NFL History.

Entering the postseason, the Bengals hadn’t won a postseason game since 1990, which Burrow and the Bengals brought to an end with a 26-19 win in the Wild Card round over the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow also won Cincinnati’s first road playoff game in franchise history in the Divisional Round against the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans 19-16.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner led the league in completion percentage with 70.4 and average per attempt at 8.9 and he ranked No. 2 in passer rating at 108.3 behind Aaron Rodgers. Burrow threw for 4,611 yards which ranked No. 6 in the NFL and his 34 passing touchdowns ranked No. 8.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

