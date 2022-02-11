Former Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux returns to professional football

VANCOUVER, BC (WVUE) - At age 32, former New Orleans Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux is unretiring and making a return to the playing field.

A release from Canadian Football League on Tuesday announced that Breaux has signed with the league’s Vancouver franchise, the BC Lions.

After Breaux’s 2015-2017 stint with the Saints, he retired last year in March after spending four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the New Orleans native built a resume that made him one of the most decorated defensive players in the history of the CFL. Breaux is a two-time CFL All-Star and three-time East Division All-Star selection, recording 110 defensive tackles, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns: one interception and one fumble return. He also made Grey Cup appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Breaux reached football’s highest level, signing with his hometown Saints, after an unconventional rise. Playing for McDonogh 35, Breaux fractured his C4, C5 and C6 vertebrae during a kickoff return in a high school football game on October 27, 2006. Though many feared the worst, doctors found that Breaux was “neurologically fine”.

As a highly recruited prep player, Breaux was supposed to make waives for the Tigers in Baton Rouge. Although LSU honored his scholarship, he was never medically cleared to play and he spent time as a player-coach within the program.

Setting out on his own, Breaux looked for every opportunity to continue playing the game he loves. He played seasons for the Louisiana Bayou Vipers in the minor Gridiron Developmental Football League and the former New Orleans VooDoo of the AFL.

His strong play in minor leagues landed him an opportunity with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013, where he would spend the next two seasons, becoming an All-Star. Saints coach Sean Payton would soon after recruit Breaux for his NFL opportunity.

After his first season with the Saints in 2015, Breaux finished his first year in the NFL with 45 tackles and 3 interceptions and was named the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award. His time with the Saints would eventually come to an end two seasons later after suffering a broken fibula in 2016 and 2017, opening the door for his return to the CFL.

