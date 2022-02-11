BBB Accredited Business
French Quarter businesses prepare for another busy carnival weekend

Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras Parade(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Krewe du Vieux and Super Bowl Sunday ahead, businesses in downtown New Orleans are looking forward to another fun-filled weekend of Carnival revenue.

“We’re staffed up. We’re stocked up. We’re ready to go,” said Trey Monaghan, manager at Molly’s at the Market, located on Decatur St. in the French Quarter. “I think everyone is ready to get out and really get into it, and that’s why I think this weekend is really exciting.”

Last year, businesses in the French Quarter missed out on Carnival dollars. But so far this year, things are looking a lot better.

Monaghan said last weekend’s Chewbacchus parade was a breath of fresh air after not having Carnival since 2020.

“Fingers crossed everything keeps going the way it’s supposed to,” he said. The Chewbacchus parade route was shortened at last minute due to a lack of NOPD officers who volunteered to work the detail. He’s hoping the route for Krewe du Vieux stays on course.

After all, his business is on the route, just like the restaurant Saint John just a few doors down.

Chef de Cuisine Daren Porretto said the Chewbacchus parade brought a lot of customers and crowds to the restaurant. He said the energy was good and overall it was a very positive experience. He’s looking forward to more of the same this weekend.

“I think Krewe du Vieux is going to be even bigger crowds for sure and it passes right here, so we’ll have them right on our front doorstep, which is great because if you wanna come in, get a bite to eat, come on,” he said.

He’s excited to see the city come alive again just like Mali Carow, manager at the recently-opened Four Seasons Hotel, where occupancy is already high.

“We’re busy for the weekend,” said Carow.

The hotel is just a block off of this year’s Krewe du Vieux route. She said it’s nice to see people visiting the city again after what has been a challenging couple of years for the hospitality industry.

“It’s picking up just before the weekend,” she said. “We feel it is in line with the rest of the city, so we’re definitely feeling it.”

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

