LSU holds longest streak with players in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles...
Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.(MGN)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will hold the longest streak active streak with at least one player playing in the Super Bowl when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI.

On Sunday, it will make 21 straight years that a Tiger has appeared in the Super Bowl tying them with the Georgia Bulldogs going all the way back to 2002 starting in Super Bowl XXVI.

Between the Bengals and Rams there will be five total Tigers playing in the big game, for the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, tight end Thaddeus Moss is also with the Bengals, but is currently on injured reserved. For the Rams they have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Purdue previously held the record with before being shutout of last year’s Super Bowl. Nebraska held the longest streak at 26 years before missing out on Super Bowl LIV.

